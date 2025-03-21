Colonel's Family Demands Justice Amid Allegations Against Punjab Police

In a poignant plea for justice, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, broke down at a Patiala press conference, alleging severe brutality by Punjab Police against her husband and son. The family contends this was due to a parking disagreement. Twelve police officials face suspension as the controversy unfolds.

Jasvinder Kaur Bath demands the case's transfer to the CBI, expressing dissatisfaction with local authorities' handling. According to Bath, the police illegally assaulted her family and delayed the justice process. Photos of the injuries further strengthen the family's claim, along with a purported recorded police confession.

Despite some officials' suspension and ongoing investigations, Bath insists on a thorough CBI probe, maintaining a firm stance for accountability and justice. The alleged incident, reported to have occurred near a Patiala hospital, spurred calls for change at both local and state levels, with appeals made even to the Punjab Governor.

