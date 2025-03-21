Neighbour Stabbing Leads to Four-Year Sentence
A local court sentenced Sadimul Ali to four years of imprisonment for stabbing a neighbor's son in Silokhara village in 2023. Following a police investigation and an FIR for attempted murder, Ali was found guilty and fined Rs 1,000 by the Additional Sessions Judge.
A local court has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing his neighbor's son during an altercation in Silokhara village in May 2023, police sources confirmed. The convicted, identified as Sadimul Ali from West Bengal, was also fined Rs 1,000.
The incident occurred on May 19, 2023, escalating from a heated argument between neighbors into a violent encounter, resulting in the severe injury of the victim who was stabbed in the stomach.
A thorough investigation by the police led to an FIR under the attempt to murder and resulted in Ali's arrest. Subsequent evidence and witness testimonials contributed to the Four-year sentence handed down by the Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.
