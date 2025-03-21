Left Menu

Neighbour Stabbing Leads to Four-Year Sentence

A local court sentenced Sadimul Ali to four years of imprisonment for stabbing a neighbor's son in Silokhara village in 2023. Following a police investigation and an FIR for attempted murder, Ali was found guilty and fined Rs 1,000 by the Additional Sessions Judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:15 IST
Neighbour Stabbing Leads to Four-Year Sentence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing his neighbor's son during an altercation in Silokhara village in May 2023, police sources confirmed. The convicted, identified as Sadimul Ali from West Bengal, was also fined Rs 1,000.

The incident occurred on May 19, 2023, escalating from a heated argument between neighbors into a violent encounter, resulting in the severe injury of the victim who was stabbed in the stomach.

A thorough investigation by the police led to an FIR under the attempt to murder and resulted in Ali's arrest. Subsequent evidence and witness testimonials contributed to the Four-year sentence handed down by the Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025