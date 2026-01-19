AI-powered 'C-Mitra' initiative facilitates 100 FIRs in 10 days by Hyderabad Police

Over 100 FIRs were registered through 'C-Mitra', the AI-powered virtual help desk launched by Hyderabad Police 10 days ago, to assist victims of cyber fraud in booking FIRs without visiting a police station, Commissioner V C Sajjanar said on Monday.

Described as the ''first initiative of its kind'' in the country, C-Mitra aims to provide reassurance to victims and streamline the complaint process.

Sajjanar in a post on 'X' said : ''Hyderabad Police's new #CMitra is a true game-changer. In just 10 days, the AI-powered virtual helpdesk has enabled the registration of over 100 FIRs—without victims having to visit a police station.'' By using AI to draft complaints and coordinating with complainants through WhatsApp, the initiative blends technology with empathy, speeding up access to justice, said Sajjanar, who had on January 9 launched the C-Mitra initiative.

According to officials, the C-Mitra team has been making an average of 100 calls daily to victims to understand their grievances.

''Within 10 days of its inception—a first-of-its-kind measure in the country—the virtual helpdesk has reached out to 1,000 victims, resulting in the registration of over 100 FIRs,'' a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The process begins when a victim reports a crime via the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The C-Mitra team then contacts the victim to gather details. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the team prepares a legally sound complaint draft, which is sent to the victim via WhatsApp or email, it said.

Victims are required to print, sign, and send the copy via courier or post to the Basheerbagh Cyber Crime Station.

''Once the signed copy is received, the FIR is registered immediately without delay, and a copy is sent directly to the victim's mobile phone,'' it said. This system eliminates the need for victims to wait for hours at police stations.

To ensure swift service, the Cyber Crime wing has constituted a special 24-member team working in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm.

The initiative has drawn praise for its humane approach.

Deekshita, a woman constable associated with the team, said, ''Usually, citizens are apprehensive about visiting a police station. But when we call them and assure them of justice, the confidence in their voice is palpable. C-Mitra acts as a bridge. We listen to their problems not just as police personnel, but as sisters.'' Prithvika, another constable, described the initiative as a ''digital revolution'' blending technology with a humanitarian touch, the release said.

''In the past, victims struggled with drafting complaints and understanding legal sections. C-Mitra has resolved those issues. Our ultimate goal is to work towards a future where cybercrime is eradicated from Hyderabad, and the need for C-Mitra ceases to exist,'' she said.

