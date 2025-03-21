Left Menu

Increased Detentions: US Border Authorities Under Scrutiny

Recent incidents of prolonged detentions of foreign tourists at US borders have sparked anxiety and criticism. Tourists from Western Europe and Canada, unaccustomed to such treatment, faced weeks in detention centers, prompting concerns about anti-immigrant sentiment and the Trump administration's evolving travel policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:23 IST
Increased Detentions: US Border Authorities Under Scrutiny
Recent weeks have seen a surge in detentions of foreign tourists at US borders, raising alarm among international visitors. Lennon Tyler and her German fiancé, Lucas Sielaff, were some of the latest to face unexpected detainment during a routine trip to Mexico and back.

US border agents detained Tyler and Sielaff upon their entry back into the United States, accusing Sielaff of violating his 90-day tourist permit. Sielaff was handcuffed, shackled, and sent to an immigration detention center, where he spent 16 days before being allowed to return to Germany. This case is among several similar incidents occurring under the Trump administration.

The surge in detentions has fueled concerns in nations traditionally viewed as US allies. Critics argue that the actions are a result of heightened anti-immigrant sentiment, creating anxiety about travel among citizens of Western countries. The US authorities, however, maintain their right to enforce border laws when statutes are believed to be violated.

