Nagpur Unrest: A City Under Siege
Recent unrest in Nagpur, India, led to the arrest of 14 more individuals, increasing the total to 105 people detained due to violence and riots. The incidents, which involved stone pelting and arson, were sparked by rumors of a holy artifact's desecration during protests organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Authorities are currently assessing whether to lift the imposed curfew.
Following a series of violent outbreaks in Nagpur, authorities have detained 14 additional individuals, bringing the total arrests to 105. This includes 10 juveniles, according to a senior police official.
Authorities report large-scale stone pelting and arson within Nagpur on March 17, instigated by rumors of the desecration of a religious artifact during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. They demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal announced ongoing investigations with three new FIRs registered. A decision on lifting the curfew from parts of the city will follow a high-level security meeting, he stated. Among those held is key suspect Fahim Khan, charged with sedition.
