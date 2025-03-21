Nagpur Unrest: A City Under Siege

Following a series of violent outbreaks in Nagpur, authorities have detained 14 additional individuals, bringing the total arrests to 105. This includes 10 juveniles, according to a senior police official.

Authorities report large-scale stone pelting and arson within Nagpur on March 17, instigated by rumors of the desecration of a religious artifact during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. They demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal announced ongoing investigations with three new FIRs registered. A decision on lifting the curfew from parts of the city will follow a high-level security meeting, he stated. Among those held is key suspect Fahim Khan, charged with sedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)