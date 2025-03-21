Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gonda: Man Killed in Bomb Attack

A 55-year-old man was killed in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, due to a crude bomb hurled during a land dispute between two groups. The police have registered a murder case against four individuals. Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man lost his life in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, as a crude bomb was thrown during a land dispute between two groups, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Rai reported that the violent clash erupted in Sheeshau village under Tarabganj police station's jurisdiction, resulting in severe injuries to Ram Shankar Mishra, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The conflict involved groups led by Shrichand and Bhagoti, leading to a registered murder case against four individuals. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to ensure order, while forensic teams continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

