Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gonda: Man Killed in Bomb Attack
A 55-year-old man was killed in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, due to a crude bomb hurled during a land dispute between two groups. The police have registered a murder case against four individuals. Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man lost his life in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, as a crude bomb was thrown during a land dispute between two groups, according to police reports.
Additional Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Rai reported that the violent clash erupted in Sheeshau village under Tarabganj police station's jurisdiction, resulting in severe injuries to Ram Shankar Mishra, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The conflict involved groups led by Shrichand and Bhagoti, leading to a registered murder case against four individuals. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to ensure order, while forensic teams continue to investigate the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teenager from MP detained for murder of elderly man over sexual attack bid
After a murder, cartels loom over Mexico's new system of electing judges
Keegan-Michael Key boards 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 cast
Noida Police arrests 20-year-old youth accused of woman's murder
Yuva Sena seeks death sentence for sarpanch murder case accused