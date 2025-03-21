Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gonda: Man Killed in Bomb Attack

A 55-year-old man lost his life in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, as a crude bomb was thrown during a land dispute between two groups, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Rai reported that the violent clash erupted in Sheeshau village under Tarabganj police station's jurisdiction, resulting in severe injuries to Ram Shankar Mishra, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The conflict involved groups led by Shrichand and Bhagoti, leading to a registered murder case against four individuals. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to ensure order, while forensic teams continue to investigate the incident.

