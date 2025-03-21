Farooq Abdullah's Call for Relief: Anantnag Fire Aftermath

In a lamentable incident, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound sorrow following a devastating fire in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The blaze, igniting in a residential area of Kadipora's Gajinag, swiftly engulfed nearby houses, leaving about 37 families without shelter after 22 homes were destroyed. Abdullah has called upon the Anantnag district administration to urgently provide relief and compensation to the affected families.

He commended the prompt response from the Fire and Emergency Services, Anantnag Police, CRPF, Army, and local residents. Abdullah stressed the need for immediate provision of temporary shelter and food, along with a swift assessment for appropriate compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)