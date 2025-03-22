Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Gaza Conflict Reignites
Hamas is reviewing a U.S. proposal to extend the Gaza ceasefire amid intensified Israeli military actions aimed at freeing Israeli hostages. The conflict, restarted after a two-month truce, has caused significant casualties and forced many Gazans to flee. Egypt also proposed a bridging plan under review.
Hamas is assessing a U.S. initiative to prolong the Gaza ceasefire while Israel ramps up its offensive to compel the group to release more hostages. The U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's "bridge" proposal seeks to extend peace talks through April, covering Ramadan and Passover.
Following Israel's renewed military campaign, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced aggressive strikes targeting air, land, and sea, aiming for the complete defeat of Hamas. The campaign resulted in the death of top Hamas officials.
The conflict has intensified, leaving many casualties. UNRWA warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis as aid supplies dwindle. Egyptian bridging proposals are also being considered to cease hostilities, though responses from involved parties are pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
