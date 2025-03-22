Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Gaza Conflict Reignites

Hamas is reviewing a U.S. proposal to extend the Gaza ceasefire amid intensified Israeli military actions aimed at freeing Israeli hostages. The conflict, restarted after a two-month truce, has caused significant casualties and forced many Gazans to flee. Egypt also proposed a bridging plan under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:34 IST
Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Gaza Conflict Reignites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas is assessing a U.S. initiative to prolong the Gaza ceasefire while Israel ramps up its offensive to compel the group to release more hostages. The U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's "bridge" proposal seeks to extend peace talks through April, covering Ramadan and Passover.

Following Israel's renewed military campaign, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced aggressive strikes targeting air, land, and sea, aiming for the complete defeat of Hamas. The campaign resulted in the death of top Hamas officials.

The conflict has intensified, leaving many casualties. UNRWA warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis as aid supplies dwindle. Egyptian bridging proposals are also being considered to cease hostilities, though responses from involved parties are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025