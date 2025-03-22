Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Gaza Conflict Reignites

Hamas is assessing a U.S. initiative to prolong the Gaza ceasefire while Israel ramps up its offensive to compel the group to release more hostages. The U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's "bridge" proposal seeks to extend peace talks through April, covering Ramadan and Passover.

Following Israel's renewed military campaign, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced aggressive strikes targeting air, land, and sea, aiming for the complete defeat of Hamas. The campaign resulted in the death of top Hamas officials.

The conflict has intensified, leaving many casualties. UNRWA warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis as aid supplies dwindle. Egyptian bridging proposals are also being considered to cease hostilities, though responses from involved parties are pending.

