Left Menu

Border Shutdown: Historic Library Faces Access Restriction

The U.S. is closing Canadian access to Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a symbolic cross-border location, citing concerns over drug trafficking. Previously Canadians entered easily from the Vermont side, but now need formal border crossing. The closure sparks criticism from Canada and highlights deteriorating U.S.-Canada relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:53 IST
Border Shutdown: Historic Library Faces Access Restriction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States authorities announced the closure of Canadian access to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a landmark that straddles the U.S.-Canada border between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont. This move has drawn criticism and concern from the residents of the Quebec town who have long cherished the library as a symbol of cross-border unity and collaboration, as well as a cherished meeting place for families separated by international borders.

Previously, Canadian visitors could enter the library using the American sidewalk and entrance in Vermont, requiring only documentation, according to the library's website. The new rules will now mandate Canadians to undergo formal border crossing procedures. This decision, according to U.S. officials, is in response to concerns over drug trafficking activities exploiting the unique cross-border access that the library afforded.

The town of Stanstead criticized the closure, emphasizing that it compromises Canadian access to a historic emblem of cooperation. Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Peter Welch expressed his dismay, highlighting the cultural importance of the library in fostering U.S.-Canada relations, which have been strained in recent years due to political disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025