Border Shutdown: Historic Library Faces Access Restriction

The United States authorities announced the closure of Canadian access to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a landmark that straddles the U.S.-Canada border between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont. This move has drawn criticism and concern from the residents of the Quebec town who have long cherished the library as a symbol of cross-border unity and collaboration, as well as a cherished meeting place for families separated by international borders.

Previously, Canadian visitors could enter the library using the American sidewalk and entrance in Vermont, requiring only documentation, according to the library's website. The new rules will now mandate Canadians to undergo formal border crossing procedures. This decision, according to U.S. officials, is in response to concerns over drug trafficking activities exploiting the unique cross-border access that the library afforded.

The town of Stanstead criticized the closure, emphasizing that it compromises Canadian access to a historic emblem of cooperation. Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Peter Welch expressed his dismay, highlighting the cultural importance of the library in fostering U.S.-Canada relations, which have been strained in recent years due to political disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)