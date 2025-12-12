Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Seeks Closure of Mob Lynching Case

A fast-track court in Surajpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, will hear the Uttar Pradesh government's plea to withdraw the 2015 mob lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq on December 18. The government aims to drop charges against the accused, citing restoration of social harmony as the reason.

A pivotal hearing is set for December 18 regarding the Uttar Pradesh government's request to withdraw charges in the controversial 2015 mob lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Surajpur court. The case revolves around Akhlaq's murder over baseless beef storage rumors.

The government's withdrawal plea, citing social harmony restoration, was presented to the Additional District and Sessions Judge. The plea follows an order from the state's Justice Section-5 (Criminal) from August 26, aligning with directions from the government and Joint Director of Prosecution.

Akhlaq, aged 52, was brutally killed by a mob in Bisahda village over feigned suspicions of beef storage. As the fast-track court awaits judgment, the government's plea raises questions about justice and reconciliation.

