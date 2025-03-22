Judicial Showdown: The Clash Over Venezuelan Deportations

A new legal battle unfolds as Chief Judge James Boasberg scrutinizes the Trump administration's execution of an 18th-century law used for the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador. This inquiry seeks to clarify whether the government ignored his order to halt the flights.

The Justice Department informed the court that top officials are engaging in 'Cabinet-level discussions' to address the judge's demand for transparency. The administration faces pressure as Boasberg's order demands more information or an invocation of the 'state secrets privilege.'

Amid these tensions, Judge Boasberg remains resolute in uncovering the truth behind the flights. Meanwhile, calls have been made to impeach Boasberg, underscoring the political divide. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, however, has stated that impeachment isn't an appropriate response to judicial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)