Mother's Tough Love: Handing Over a Troubled Son
A mother in Kozhikode handed her drug-addicted son to the police after enduring threats and failed attempts to reform him. Despite earlier intervention efforts, the son fell back into drug use and faced multiple charges, including under POCSO. His arrest followed a long-pending court warrant.
- Country:
- India
A Kozhikode woman made the difficult decision to hand her drug-addict son over to the authorities after he allegedly threatened to harm her and other family members. The intervention came after years of unsuccessful attempts to help him overcome his substance abuse.
Identified as Rahul, 26, he was arrested at their Elathur home following his mother's complaint. Despite previous charges and arrests, Mini, his mother, hoped he would change, but frequent relapses and a recent threat compelled her to alert the police.
Rahul's criminal record includes a POCSO case and several instances of drug use, theft, and violence. Law enforcement noted the longstanding nature of these offenses and acted swiftly upon the mother's report, resulting in his current detention and ongoing trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kozhikode
- drug-addict
- POLCO case
- threat
- drugs
- Mother
- son
- bail
- arrest
- rehabilitation
ALSO READ
BJP will back whatever decision JD(U) takes on Nitish Kumar's son: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
Harassed by village youth, teenage girl commits suicide in Sonipat
UP man kills mother with spear after she intervenes in his fight with wife
What are King Charles III favourite songs? New Apple radio show gives answers
Santner hails Williamson, Ravindra's match-winning knocks ahead of Champions Trophy final