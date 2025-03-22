Mother's Tough Love: Handing Over a Troubled Son

A Kozhikode woman made the difficult decision to hand her drug-addict son over to the authorities after he allegedly threatened to harm her and other family members. The intervention came after years of unsuccessful attempts to help him overcome his substance abuse.

Identified as Rahul, 26, he was arrested at their Elathur home following his mother's complaint. Despite previous charges and arrests, Mini, his mother, hoped he would change, but frequent relapses and a recent threat compelled her to alert the police.

Rahul's criminal record includes a POCSO case and several instances of drug use, theft, and violence. Law enforcement noted the longstanding nature of these offenses and acted swiftly upon the mother's report, resulting in his current detention and ongoing trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)