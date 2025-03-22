Police Probe Launched into Explosive Mishap at Kochi Reserve Camp

An inquiry has been launched into an explosion at the Armed Reserve Camp of Kochi City Police in Tripunithura, following allegations that an officer attempted to heat blank bullets in a frying pan. The incident, which took place on March 10, has prompted a detailed report from the commandant to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya, pointing to lapses by the officer in charge of the ammunition unit.

Steps for departmental action are anticipated, according to Commissioner Vimaladithya, who spoke with PTI. Police sources revealed that the Sub-Inspector was preparing blank bullets for a police officer's funeral ceremony when the mishap occurred. Upon discovering rusted blank bullets in the camp's armoury, the officer tried to restore them by 'frying' them in a pan in the camp's kitchen.

Such bullets, which contain gunpowder but no projectile, are normally dried in sunlight to ensure usability, sources noted. The alternative method nearly led to a significant fire, potentially disastrous due to nearby LPG cylinders, but a major tragedy was averted, sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)