Left Menu

Colonel’s Wife Stages Protest Over Assault: Calls for Justice

The wife of an Army Colonel led a protest against Punjab police after her husband and son were assaulted in a parking dispute. The incident prompted the registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team. The protest gained support from ex-servicemen and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:49 IST
Colonel’s Wife Stages Protest Over Assault: Calls for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Patiala, the wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, led a protest demanding justice after a reported assault on her husband and son by 12 Punjab police officers over a parking disagreement. Joining her were several ex-servicemen and political figures.

A day prior, the Punjab Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on Colonel Bath's statement. Consequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to fast-track the probe. BJP leader and former MP Preneet Kaur condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

The confrontation reportedly occurred in mid-March near Government Rajindra Hospital, leading to severe injuries for the Colonel and his son. The Punjab Police has since suspended the officers involved and commenced departmental actions, while assuring protection for Colonel Bath's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025