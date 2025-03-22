Colonel’s Wife Stages Protest Over Assault: Calls for Justice
The wife of an Army Colonel led a protest against Punjab police after her husband and son were assaulted in a parking dispute. The incident prompted the registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team. The protest gained support from ex-servicemen and political leaders.
- Country:
- India
In Patiala, the wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, led a protest demanding justice after a reported assault on her husband and son by 12 Punjab police officers over a parking disagreement. Joining her were several ex-servicemen and political figures.
A day prior, the Punjab Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on Colonel Bath's statement. Consequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to fast-track the probe. BJP leader and former MP Preneet Kaur condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation.
The confrontation reportedly occurred in mid-March near Government Rajindra Hospital, leading to severe injuries for the Colonel and his son. The Punjab Police has since suspended the officers involved and commenced departmental actions, while assuring protection for Colonel Bath's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army Colonel
- assault
- police officers
- Punjab
- protest
- investigation
- justice
- FIR
- SIT
- Patiala
ALSO READ
US Justice Dept to ramp up staffing for immigration cases
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasises on social justice as he presents record 16th budget in Assembly.
US lawmakers call for crackdown on China's illegal trade practices, call for Section 301 investigation
Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slams BJP for protesting against state govt, says allegations "baseless"
Political activist condemns harassment of young traders at Pakistan-China border, warns of launching protest in PoGB