Colonel’s Wife Stages Protest Over Assault: Calls for Justice

In Patiala, the wife of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, led a protest demanding justice after a reported assault on her husband and son by 12 Punjab police officers over a parking disagreement. Joining her were several ex-servicemen and political figures.

A day prior, the Punjab Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on Colonel Bath's statement. Consequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to fast-track the probe. BJP leader and former MP Preneet Kaur condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

The confrontation reportedly occurred in mid-March near Government Rajindra Hospital, leading to severe injuries for the Colonel and his son. The Punjab Police has since suspended the officers involved and commenced departmental actions, while assuring protection for Colonel Bath's family.

