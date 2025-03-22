Vandalism Hits Himachal Buses Amid Tensions
Four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses were vandalized at a bus stand, with pro-Khalistan graffiti found on them. This incident is linked to growing tensions following the removal of flags from bikes in Himachal Pradesh. An investigation is currently underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Unidentified vandals targeted four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses, leaving their windshields shattered at a local bus stand, according to police reports.
The attackers also scribbled pro-Khalistan slogans on the vehicles, escalating the regional tensions following recent events involving militant imagery.
Authorities are investigating these incidents, which appear connected to prior flag removals involving figures linked to militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Police Cadaver dogs join tunnel collapse rescue ops in Telangana
Assad loyalists kill at least 13 police officers in ambush on Syrian forces in coastal town
Himachal Pradesh police intensify crackdown on drug trafficking; 175 arrests in 2025
US lawmakers call for crackdown on China's illegal trade practices, call for Section 301 investigation
People give up over 1,000 illegal arms during surrender period in Manipur: Police