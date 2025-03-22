Left Menu

Vandalism Hits Himachal Buses Amid Tensions

Four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses were vandalized at a bus stand, with pro-Khalistan graffiti found on them. This incident is linked to growing tensions following the removal of flags from bikes in Himachal Pradesh. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:27 IST
  • India

Unidentified vandals targeted four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses, leaving their windshields shattered at a local bus stand, according to police reports.

The attackers also scribbled pro-Khalistan slogans on the vehicles, escalating the regional tensions following recent events involving militant imagery.

Authorities are investigating these incidents, which appear connected to prior flag removals involving figures linked to militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

