Vandalism Hits Himachal Buses Amid Tensions

Unidentified vandals targeted four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses, leaving their windshields shattered at a local bus stand, according to police reports.

The attackers also scribbled pro-Khalistan slogans on the vehicles, escalating the regional tensions following recent events involving militant imagery.

Authorities are investigating these incidents, which appear connected to prior flag removals involving figures linked to militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

(With inputs from agencies.)