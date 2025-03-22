Left Menu

Massacre at Fombita Mosque: Tragedy Unfolds in Southwest Niger

Islamist militants attacked a mosque in southwest Niger, killing at least 44 civilians during afternoon prayers. The assault, blamed on an Islamic State affiliate, EIGS, took place in Fombita in the communal region of Kokorou. This incident marks another tragic escalation in the Sahel's ongoing insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:27 IST
Massacre at Fombita Mosque: Tragedy Unfolds in Southwest Niger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

In a horrific attack on a mosque during afternoon prayers in the village of Fombita, southwest Niger, Islamist militants killed at least 44 civilians and injured 13 others, according to the country's defense ministry. The attack occurred on Friday and has been attributed to the EIGS group, an Islamic State affiliate.

The militants, heavily armed, encircled the mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, perpetrating what has been described as a 'massacre of rare cruelty'. In addition to the attack, they set fire to a market and houses before retreating, further terrorizing the rural community.

The region has declared three days of national mourning as the insurgency spreading throughout West Africa's Sahel region shows no signs of abating. The crisis has destabilized multiple countries, leading to coups and a shift in alliances as regional powers look for new military partnerships, notably turning away from Western allies in favor of Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025