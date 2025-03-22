In a horrific attack on a mosque during afternoon prayers in the village of Fombita, southwest Niger, Islamist militants killed at least 44 civilians and injured 13 others, according to the country's defense ministry. The attack occurred on Friday and has been attributed to the EIGS group, an Islamic State affiliate.

The militants, heavily armed, encircled the mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, perpetrating what has been described as a 'massacre of rare cruelty'. In addition to the attack, they set fire to a market and houses before retreating, further terrorizing the rural community.

The region has declared three days of national mourning as the insurgency spreading throughout West Africa's Sahel region shows no signs of abating. The crisis has destabilized multiple countries, leading to coups and a shift in alliances as regional powers look for new military partnerships, notably turning away from Western allies in favor of Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)