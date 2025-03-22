Left Menu

Delhi's E-Verification Drive to Streamline Ration Card Distribution

Delhi Food Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced an e-verification initiative to improve the distribution of ration cards, aiming to cover more beneficiaries. This effort comes as the BJP government claims previous administrations stopped issuing cards to eligible individuals, leaving many without access to essential services.

  • India

Delhi Food Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that the BJP-led government is undertaking an e-verification process to streamline the distribution of ration cards to those in need.

The initiative aims to identify additional beneficiaries to ensure more people can access essential services. Sirsa explained that the government held a meeting last week to discuss this effort and has now begun the e-verification process.

The BJP, which recently regained power in Delhi after 26 years, claims that previous administrations had halted the issuance of ration cards to new beneficiaries, affecting 90,000 eligible individuals according to a letter from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

