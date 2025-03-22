India's Drive for Minority Inclusion and Empowerment

At the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Dr. Arvind Kumar, President of the India Water Foundation, delivered a significant statement on March 20, 2025, focusing on Minority Issues in India.

Dr. Kumar emphasized that since its inception, the India Water Foundation has been advocating for equitable resource access, promoting inclusive development, and social harmony—critical components for sustainable development. The Government of India is committed to empowering its minority communities, which constitute 19.3% of the population, through comprehensive initiatives targeting six officially recognized minority groups: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has implemented various programs to enhance inclusion and reduce disparities, including the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme. This initiative supports meritorious students from economically weaker minority sections, with funding increasing remarkably from 700 million rupees in 2008-09 to 10,000 million rupees in 2023-24. Dr. Kumar noted that the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, promoting equal opportunities for all citizens, including minorities. India's commitment to diversity is mirrored in its multitude of vibrant cultures, religions, and languages, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat—a nation where diversity is cherished, and prosperity is shared.

