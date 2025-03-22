Left Menu

India's Drive for Minority Inclusion and Empowerment

Dr. Arvind Kumar highlighted India's efforts in supporting minority communities at the UN Human Rights Council. The government shows a strong commitment through comprehensive initiatives, scholarships, and constitutional guarantees. India's celebration of diversity supports the vision of a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:54 IST
India's Drive for Minority Inclusion and Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Dr. Arvind Kumar, President of the India Water Foundation, delivered a significant statement on March 20, 2025, focusing on Minority Issues in India.

Dr. Kumar emphasized that since its inception, the India Water Foundation has been advocating for equitable resource access, promoting inclusive development, and social harmony—critical components for sustainable development. The Government of India is committed to empowering its minority communities, which constitute 19.3% of the population, through comprehensive initiatives targeting six officially recognized minority groups: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has implemented various programs to enhance inclusion and reduce disparities, including the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme. This initiative supports meritorious students from economically weaker minority sections, with funding increasing remarkably from 700 million rupees in 2008-09 to 10,000 million rupees in 2023-24. Dr. Kumar noted that the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, promoting equal opportunities for all citizens, including minorities. India's commitment to diversity is mirrored in its multitude of vibrant cultures, religions, and languages, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat—a nation where diversity is cherished, and prosperity is shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025