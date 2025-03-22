Left Menu

Former Congress MLA Survives Assassination Attempt; Shooter Arrested

A shooter involved in an attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur has been arrested. The incident occurred on March 14 in Bilaspur. Thakur and his security officer were injured, and a special investigation team is probing the case with more arrests expected.

  • India

Police have made a breakthrough in the assassination attempt on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur as one of the shooters, Sagar, has been apprehended in New Delhi and placed in judicial custody. The incident took place on March 14 at Thakur's residence in Bilaspur, leaving him and his security officer injured.

Shooters Aman and Sagar, along with two others, ambushed Thakur and his personal security officer, Sanjeev Kumar, in Bilaspur. Kumar sustained multiple injuries, while Thakur was shot in the leg. A special investigation team is actively working on the case as they explore the digital evidence and eyewitness accounts to uncover the conspiracy.

The arrest ignited debate in Vidhan Sabha, where the opposition BJP pressed for updates. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the assembly of ongoing investigations involving digital forensics, with cross-state police cooperation to apprehend the remaining culprits. The police's swift action has seized the vehicle used in the attack, with more arrests anticipated soon.

