Farmers Clash with AAP: Effigies Burnt, Leaders Detained

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) announced that they set effigies of the AAP government ablaze in villages across Punjab over the eviction of farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri border checkpoints by state police.

A number of farmer leaders, among them Sarwan Singh Pandher, are currently incarcerated in Patiala jail, where some of their colleagues visited them. Reports indicate that around 125 protesters are in Patiala jail, with more in Nabha and Sangrur jails.

The protests have intensified as KMSC leader Sukhwinder Singh condemned the detentions and called for the release of the farmers. He criticized the loss of belongings at the protest sites following police intervention, urging the Punjab government to provide compensation for missing items and dismantled structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)