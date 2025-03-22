Grisly Murder in Uttar Pradesh: A Tragic Tale of Betrayal and Brutality

The Uttar Pradesh Police has announced its intent to move the Saurabh Rajput murder case to a fast-track court, citing the shocking brutality of the crime. According to post-mortem revelations, Rajput was gruesomely killed, allegedly by his wife and her lover, who then dismembered his body.

Police investigations unveiled that following the murder, the accused duo vacationed in Himachal Pradesh under false pretenses, deceiving Rajput’s family with misleading messages. The case has drawn significant attention nationwide, prompting police to prioritize swift justice.

Authorities are now focused on assembling a charge sheet and are investigating the purchase of murder tools and post-murder activities. Newly surfaced videos show the accused dancing during their vacation, further adding to public interest in this chilling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)