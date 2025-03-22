Supreme Court Judges Bring Hope to Manipur Amidst Ethnic Strife

Justice N Kotiswar Singh from the Supreme Court emphasized the significance of the judges' visit to Manipur as a 'healing touch' for those affected by ongoing ethnic violence. The delegation, led by Justice B R Gavai, engaged with internally displaced persons and inaugurated several aid facilities.

The visit, marked by the trumpeting of hope, aims to shift focus from past tragedies to a brighter, unified future. The tour included visits to a relief camp, legal services, and medical facilities, as well as cultural landmarks.

Tensions remain, as evidenced by a local bar directive against Justice Singh's visit to certain areas, but leaders remain hopeful for reconciliation. The visit underscores the importance of judicial empathy in conflict resolution.

