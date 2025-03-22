Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Bring Hope to Manipur Amidst Ethnic Strife

Justice N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the Supreme Court judges' visit to strife-ridden Manipur as a vital 'healing touch.' Led by Justice B R Gavai, the team visited relief camps and inaugurated facilities, aiming to restore hope in violence-affected communities amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh from the Supreme Court emphasized the significance of the judges' visit to Manipur as a 'healing touch' for those affected by ongoing ethnic violence. The delegation, led by Justice B R Gavai, engaged with internally displaced persons and inaugurated several aid facilities.

The visit, marked by the trumpeting of hope, aims to shift focus from past tragedies to a brighter, unified future. The tour included visits to a relief camp, legal services, and medical facilities, as well as cultural landmarks.

Tensions remain, as evidenced by a local bar directive against Justice Singh's visit to certain areas, but leaders remain hopeful for reconciliation. The visit underscores the importance of judicial empathy in conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

