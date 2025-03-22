Tensions Escalate: Israel-Lebanon Conflict Reignites
Israel launched airstrikes on Lebanon following rocket attacks from the latter's territory, breaching a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. Both sides suffered casualties, including a child killed in Lebanon. The UN warned against further escalation, as Israel also intensified operations in Gaza, heightening regional tensions.
Saturday saw renewed hostilities as Israel responded to rocket attacks from Lebanon by striking Hezbollah targets, resulting in two fatalities, including a child. This incident marks the most significant breach of the ceasefire established with Hezbollah, raising concerns about stability in the region.
While Lebanon's Hezbollah denied involvement in the attacks, Israel's Prime Minister vowed a robust response, citing sovereignty concerns. The strikes prompted appeals to the UN and heightened regional fears following Israel's statement about intensifying operations in Gaza to pressure Hamas over hostages.
The UN and international communities have expressed alarm, urging a return to peace talks to prevent the situation from further deteriorating. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with infrastructure destruction and mounting casualties, underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation and diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
