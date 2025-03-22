Left Menu

Outcry Over Child Safety in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Protest

A 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district was arrested for allegedly assaulting a young girl with a sharp object. The incident has sparked protests led by the state Congress women's wing, condemning the government's failure to protect girls and women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, police in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl with a sharp object. The alleged attack occurred two days ago in the Kolgawa area, causing public outrage.

The girl's family discovered her injured and crying, having allegedly been assaulted by a neighbor who inserted a stick into her private parts, leading to her hospitalization. The accused faces charges under the laws concerning child rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

This incident has ignited protests in Bhopal, spearheaded by the Congress women's wing led by Vibha Patel, demanding accountability from the BJP-led state government. Critics argue that the silence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who oversees the home portfolio, symbolizes governmental neglect of women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

