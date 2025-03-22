Hope for Manipur: Supreme Court's Path to Peace

Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai remains hopeful that Manipur will overcome its ongoing ethnic strife with assistance from the executive, legislature, and judiciary. Addressing a gathering in the state, he stressed the importance of unity in diversity and the role of the Constitution in fostering peace and prosperity.

Justice Gavai, accompanied by other apex court judges, visited relief camps in Churachandpur district, providing hope and support to internally displaced persons (IDPs). They virtually inaugurated facilities for legal aid and medical services, emphasizing the need for justice accessibility and healthcare for affected individuals.

Despite tensions, the judges' visit aims to bridge gaps and foster reconciliation. Justice Gavai and his colleagues urged the public to leverage support from legal aid clinics and medical camps, while highlighting educational opportunities for conflict-affected students. The delegation also engaged with legal bodies to ensure the protection and resettlement of displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)