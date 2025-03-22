Left Menu

Hope for Manipur: Supreme Court's Path to Peace

Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai expressed optimism that the current ethnic tensions in Manipur will soon be resolved with the help of government bodies, focusing on restoring peace and unity. The delegation of judges visited relief camps and emphasized legal aid and basic healthcare support for displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:53 IST
Hope for Manipur: Supreme Court's Path to Peace
Supreme Court judge
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai remains hopeful that Manipur will overcome its ongoing ethnic strife with assistance from the executive, legislature, and judiciary. Addressing a gathering in the state, he stressed the importance of unity in diversity and the role of the Constitution in fostering peace and prosperity.

Justice Gavai, accompanied by other apex court judges, visited relief camps in Churachandpur district, providing hope and support to internally displaced persons (IDPs). They virtually inaugurated facilities for legal aid and medical services, emphasizing the need for justice accessibility and healthcare for affected individuals.

Despite tensions, the judges' visit aims to bridge gaps and foster reconciliation. Justice Gavai and his colleagues urged the public to leverage support from legal aid clinics and medical camps, while highlighting educational opportunities for conflict-affected students. The delegation also engaged with legal bodies to ensure the protection and resettlement of displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025