Hope for Manipur: Supreme Court's Path to Peace
Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai expressed optimism that the current ethnic tensions in Manipur will soon be resolved with the help of government bodies, focusing on restoring peace and unity. The delegation of judges visited relief camps and emphasized legal aid and basic healthcare support for displaced individuals.
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai remains hopeful that Manipur will overcome its ongoing ethnic strife with assistance from the executive, legislature, and judiciary. Addressing a gathering in the state, he stressed the importance of unity in diversity and the role of the Constitution in fostering peace and prosperity.
Justice Gavai, accompanied by other apex court judges, visited relief camps in Churachandpur district, providing hope and support to internally displaced persons (IDPs). They virtually inaugurated facilities for legal aid and medical services, emphasizing the need for justice accessibility and healthcare for affected individuals.
Despite tensions, the judges' visit aims to bridge gaps and foster reconciliation. Justice Gavai and his colleagues urged the public to leverage support from legal aid clinics and medical camps, while highlighting educational opportunities for conflict-affected students. The delegation also engaged with legal bodies to ensure the protection and resettlement of displaced communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adityanath lauds Janaushadi initiative for ensuring healthcare security for common people
Simeon Brown Unveils Five Key Priorities to Improve NZ’s Healthcare System
WHO Partners with Delft University’s Digital Ethics Centre to Advance Ethical AI in Healthcare
Chhattisgarh's Health Drive Transforms Tribal Healthcare Journey
Empowering Women: Merck Foundation's Commitment to Education and Healthcare