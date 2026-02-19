Left Menu

Healthcare Crisis in Karnataka: Diagnostic Services Halt Amid Funding Dispute

A controversy erupted in Karnataka over halted CT and MRI services due to unresolved dues. R Ashoka accused the Congress government of weakening the public healthcare system. The National Health Mission assured service continuity despite contractual disagreements with Krsnaa Diagnostics, which suspended services due to unpaid dues of Rs 143.78 crore.

In a growing healthcare crisis in Karnataka, opposition leader R Ashoka has leveled serious allegations against the Congress government, accusing them of allowing the state's public healthcare system to crumble. This follows protests at Kolar district hospital, where essential diagnostic services like CT and MRI scans have been halted amid disputes over unpaid dues.

The controversy stems from a letter shared by Ashoka from Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited, which warned of a suspension of services unless pending payments of approximately Rs 143.78 crore were addressed. Reports from patients and families have highlighted the dire impact of these disruptions, with some forced to pay for scans or do without essential medical procedures.

The National Health Mission has refuted the claims, stressing that the dues remain disputed and asserting that alternative arrangements, including collaborations with private medical colleges and institutions, are underway to ensure uninterrupted diagnostic services across the state.

