Dramatic Escape Attempts Ends in Gunfire: Tekchand's Arrest Story
Tekchand, accused of murdering a liquor businessman, was injured in a police encounter in Karnal. He allegedly attempted to flee during a phone recovery operation, fired at the police, and was shot in return. Charged with the incident, Tekchand will be held post-hospital release as investigations continue.
In a dramatic turn of events, Tekchand, the main accused in the murder of a liquor businessman, was injured during an encounter with the police in Karnal. The incident occurred as Tekchand attempted to flee custody during a phone recovery operation.
According to officials, Tekchand allegedly pulled a pistol on the police team, firing shots as he tried to escape. One bullet narrowly missed ASI Harish. The police retaliated, injuring Tekchand in the knee.
Following the exchange of fire, Tekchand was hospitalized in Karnal. An FIR has been registered against him, and the police seized a pistol, cartridges, bullet shells, and a bike from the scene. He will be taken back into custody once he is discharged, as the investigation continues.
