Left Menu

Dramatic Escape Attempts Ends in Gunfire: Tekchand's Arrest Story

Tekchand, accused of murdering a liquor businessman, was injured in a police encounter in Karnal. He allegedly attempted to flee during a phone recovery operation, fired at the police, and was shot in return. Charged with the incident, Tekchand will be held post-hospital release as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:58 IST
Dramatic Escape Attempts Ends in Gunfire: Tekchand's Arrest Story
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Tekchand, the main accused in the murder of a liquor businessman, was injured during an encounter with the police in Karnal. The incident occurred as Tekchand attempted to flee custody during a phone recovery operation.

According to officials, Tekchand allegedly pulled a pistol on the police team, firing shots as he tried to escape. One bullet narrowly missed ASI Harish. The police retaliated, injuring Tekchand in the knee.

Following the exchange of fire, Tekchand was hospitalized in Karnal. An FIR has been registered against him, and the police seized a pistol, cartridges, bullet shells, and a bike from the scene. He will be taken back into custody once he is discharged, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025