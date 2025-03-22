Left Menu

Cash Controversy: Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma Spark Inquiry

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna established a committee to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma after a large amount of cash was allegedly found at his residence following a fire. Justice Varma's judicial duties have been suspended pending inquiry. Fire department denies cash discovery claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:05 IST
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has formed a committee to explore allegations involving Justice Yashwant Varma, whose official residence reportedly became the center of controversy when a stash of cash was allegedly found after a fire incident.

This move came after Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court brought the matter to light, leading to an internal probe and temporary suspension of Justice Varma's judicial duties.

Although the Delhi Fire Services dismissed the cash discovery claims, the incident has fueled debate within the legal community, some calling for Varma's resignation and questioning the proposed transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

