Convent School Scandal: Former Teacher Arrested

A disturbing case has emerged from a convent school, where a former teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old student. The incident highlights serious concerns regarding the safety of students.

The student, who was from a village under the Ubhaon police station, was abducted on February 25 while appearing for an exam. Ajay Chauhan, a former teacher from the school, reportedly executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates, Priyanshu Yadav and Sandeep Shukla.

After a complaint from the student's father, police swiftly registered a case, and on March 19, the victim was rescued. Her testimony led to charges against Chauhan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, resulting in his arrest on Saturday.

