Curfew Eased in Nagpur Following March 17 Violence

The curfew imposed in Nagpur's police station areas after violence on March 17 has been relaxed in most areas, but still remains in some. The violence was sparked by false rumors of religious desecration, resulting in injuries and arrests. Authorities warn against violating curfew orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:44 IST
Curfew restrictions in Nagpur, initially imposed in the aftermath of March 17 violence, have been largely lifted or eased, according to a senior police official. The authorities decided to relax the curfew in several areas while retaining it in others due to ongoing tensions.

Violence erupted over rumors of religious desecration, resulting in significant injuries and property damage. Several police officers were hurt, and a total of 112 people have been arrested so far, with authorities continuing to emphasize that the rumors were baseless.

Despite easing restrictions, curfews remain in some areas with certain exemptions. Police have warned that violators of the curfew will face strict legal action, highlighting the serious implications of spreading misinformation.

