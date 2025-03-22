Struggles of India's Unorganised Workers: The Untold Story

At a recent national convention, Udit Raj, head of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (KKC), illuminated the dire conditions faced by unorganised workers in India due to job insecurity and inadequate wages.

Held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, the event gathered 530 delegates from 24 states, with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh inaugurating the program. The focus was on the negative impact of privatisation and contractual employment since 2014, as noted in an official statement.

The convention passed resolutions opposing new labour laws, planning protests in various state capitals, as unorganised workers continue to grapple with social insecurity and irregular work in sectors like agriculture and construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)