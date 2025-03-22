Border Tensions Escalate: Israel Responds with Artillery and Airstrikes in Lebanon

In a significant development along the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli artillery and airstrikes were launched in response to rockets fired from Lebanon, an incident that strains the fragile truce with Hezbollah. The rockets endangered the ceasefire that had ended previous hostilities, marking one of the most intense exchanges since the truce began.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, has denied responsibility for Saturday's rocket attacks, asserting its commitment to the ceasefire. In retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized military actions targeting dozens of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, which included rocket launchers and a command center.

The United Nations peacekeeping force expressed alarm over the heightened border tension, warning of the severe consequences that further escalation could have on the region. Meanwhile, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has instructed the army to prevent any violations that could destabilize the country's delicate peace.

