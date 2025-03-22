Court Upholds Religious Rights of Inmate During Ramzan

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to ensure the religious rights of a high-security prisoner at Etawah Central Jail during the holy month of Ramzan. The court ordered that the inmate be allowed to perform his religious practices, including offering prayers five times a day, without interference.

The directive came after a petition was filed by the wife of the convict, who argued that her husband was being denied the opportunity to practice his religion and that the Quran had been confiscated. The prisoner is serving a life sentence in connection with a murder case.

Despite granting the inmate's religious requests, the court emphasized that routine security procedures should remain intact. The state's legal representation assured the court that the administration would consider the inmate's concerns within legal frameworks.

