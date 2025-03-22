Left Menu

Court Upholds Religious Rights of Inmate During Ramzan

The Allahabad High Court directed the Etawah Central Jail Superintendent to uphold a high-security inmate's religious rights by allowing him to perform prayers and possess the Quran during Ramzan. The court balanced religious freedoms with security measures while addressing concerns raised by the inmate's wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:28 IST
Court Upholds Religious Rights of Inmate During Ramzan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to ensure the religious rights of a high-security prisoner at Etawah Central Jail during the holy month of Ramzan. The court ordered that the inmate be allowed to perform his religious practices, including offering prayers five times a day, without interference.

The directive came after a petition was filed by the wife of the convict, who argued that her husband was being denied the opportunity to practice his religion and that the Quran had been confiscated. The prisoner is serving a life sentence in connection with a murder case.

Despite granting the inmate's religious requests, the court emphasized that routine security procedures should remain intact. The state's legal representation assured the court that the administration would consider the inmate's concerns within legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025