Left Menu

The Elusive Escape of Mehul Choksi: A Tale of Fraud and Flight

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is reportedly residing in Belgium with his wife, after obtaining a residency card under dubious circumstances. Wanted in India for a major bank fraud, Choksi allegedly used false documents to evade extradition. His future plans might include a move to Switzerland for medical reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:38 IST
The Elusive Escape of Mehul Choksi: A Tale of Fraud and Flight
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has reportedly found a new temporary refuge in Belgium's Antwerp, as per recent media reports. Choksi, sought by Indian authorities for a significant bank fraud case, has secured a 'residency card' in Belgium with his wife, Preeti Choksi, purportedly through deceptive means.

Authorities in India have urged Belgium to expedite extradition procedures against Choksi, who is wanted in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore scam involving the Punjab National Bank. The media outlet Associated Times, while covering Caribbean affairs, revealed his misrepresentation in residency applications to Belgium, including false declarations and forged documents.

This elaborate move is seen as an attempt to avoid extradition back to India. Reports suggest that Choksi plans a further escape to Switzerland, citing medical treatment needs. Meanwhile, his nephew, Nirav Modi, remains detained in London, battling extradition to India for related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025