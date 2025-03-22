The Elusive Escape of Mehul Choksi: A Tale of Fraud and Flight

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has reportedly found a new temporary refuge in Belgium's Antwerp, as per recent media reports. Choksi, sought by Indian authorities for a significant bank fraud case, has secured a 'residency card' in Belgium with his wife, Preeti Choksi, purportedly through deceptive means.

Authorities in India have urged Belgium to expedite extradition procedures against Choksi, who is wanted in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore scam involving the Punjab National Bank. The media outlet Associated Times, while covering Caribbean affairs, revealed his misrepresentation in residency applications to Belgium, including false declarations and forged documents.

This elaborate move is seen as an attempt to avoid extradition back to India. Reports suggest that Choksi plans a further escape to Switzerland, citing medical treatment needs. Meanwhile, his nephew, Nirav Modi, remains detained in London, battling extradition to India for related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)