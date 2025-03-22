Left Menu

Odisha and Chhattisgarh Unite to Resolve Mahanadi Water Dispute

Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai, aim to amicably resolve the long-standing Mahanadi water-sharing dispute. The meeting was described as positive, focusing on cooperation. Majhi announced new irrigation projects and a forthcoming state water policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:46 IST
Odisha and Chhattisgarh Unite to Resolve Mahanadi Water Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chief ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai, have committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute. The agreement was reached during a meeting at Odisha's Lok Seva Bhavan.

According to an official statement, both leaders have agreed to prioritize resolving the ongoing issue through cooperative efforts. The delay in water flow was attributed to barrages built by Chhattisgarh, which has been a point of contention for Odisha. However, Chhattisgarh maintains the constructions are beneficial for irrigation.

During World Water Day, Majhi announced new infrastructure projects, including the foundation of 18 mega lift irrigation projects. He emphasized the government's plan to expand irrigation over additional hectares in the coming years and unveiled intentions for a new water policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025