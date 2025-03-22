Odisha and Chhattisgarh Unite to Resolve Mahanadi Water Dispute
Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai, aim to amicably resolve the long-standing Mahanadi water-sharing dispute. The meeting was described as positive, focusing on cooperation. Majhi announced new irrigation projects and a forthcoming state water policy.
The chief ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai, have committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute. The agreement was reached during a meeting at Odisha's Lok Seva Bhavan.
According to an official statement, both leaders have agreed to prioritize resolving the ongoing issue through cooperative efforts. The delay in water flow was attributed to barrages built by Chhattisgarh, which has been a point of contention for Odisha. However, Chhattisgarh maintains the constructions are beneficial for irrigation.
During World Water Day, Majhi announced new infrastructure projects, including the foundation of 18 mega lift irrigation projects. He emphasized the government's plan to expand irrigation over additional hectares in the coming years and unveiled intentions for a new water policy.
