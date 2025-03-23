Left Menu

Maoist Weaponry Cache Unveiled in Chhattisgarh Forests

Security forces discovered firearms and explosives hidden by Maoists in two locations in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The operation, involving the CRPF and CoBRA units, unearthed various weapons and components intended for attacks against patrolling forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have successfully unearthed a substantial cache of firearms and explosives from Maoist hideouts in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by the police on Sunday.

Following a credible tip-off, dedicated teams of security personnel conducted operations on a forested hill in Markanguda village and near a new camp in Mettaguda village. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit, CoBRA, were integral to this operation.

The recovered arsenal included several rifles, detonators, and other explosive materials, suggesting a Maoist scheme to target security forces during patrols. The discovery underscores ongoing threats and security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

