Maoist Weaponry Cache Unveiled in Chhattisgarh Forests

Security forces have successfully unearthed a substantial cache of firearms and explosives from Maoist hideouts in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by the police on Sunday.

Following a credible tip-off, dedicated teams of security personnel conducted operations on a forested hill in Markanguda village and near a new camp in Mettaguda village. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit, CoBRA, were integral to this operation.

The recovered arsenal included several rifles, detonators, and other explosive materials, suggesting a Maoist scheme to target security forces during patrols. The discovery underscores ongoing threats and security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)