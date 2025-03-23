Rising Violence in Balochistan: Terror Attacks on Policemen and Labourers

In a tragic turn of events, unidentified armed men unleashed violence in Pakistan's Balochistan province, claiming the lives of four policemen and four laborers across two brutal incidents.

The first attack targeted local law enforcement in Noshki city on Saturday. Armed assailants shot dead four policemen while they were on patrol, bringing an abrupt halt to their service. Authorities swiftly responded, sending the bodies to a hospital and commencing a search operation to locate the perpetrators.

Another grim episode unfolded in Kalat's Mangochar city, where four laborers from Punjab province met a similar fate. As Balochistan grapples with this surge in violence and terror, no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for these heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)