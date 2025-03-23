Tragic Shooting: Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in Virginia Store Incident

An Indian-origin father and daughter were tragically shot dead at a Virginia convenience store, sending ripples of shock through the local community and beyond. Pradipkumar Patel, 56, and his 24-year-old daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway when the fatal incident occurred.

The Accomack County Sheriff's office quickly responded to reports of a shooting on March 20, discovering the father dead at the scene and the daughter gravely injured, later succumbing to her injuries at a Norfolk hospital. The authorities have arrested and charged George Frazier Devon Wharton in connection with the shooting.

Relatives of the victims, described as amiable and likeable by those who knew them, expressed their devastation over the incident. The Indian community in the United States has been particularly affected, with many expressing their condolences and remembering the victims as beloved members of their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)