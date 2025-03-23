Left Menu

Tragic Shooting: Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in Virginia Store Incident

A father and daughter of Indian origin were shot dead at a Virginia store. Police arrested George Frazier Devon Wharton in connection with the case. The incident has left the local community in shock, with family members describing the victims as friendly and well-liked in their community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:51 IST
Tragic Shooting: Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in Virginia Store Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian-origin father and daughter were tragically shot dead at a Virginia convenience store, sending ripples of shock through the local community and beyond. Pradipkumar Patel, 56, and his 24-year-old daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway when the fatal incident occurred.

The Accomack County Sheriff's office quickly responded to reports of a shooting on March 20, discovering the father dead at the scene and the daughter gravely injured, later succumbing to her injuries at a Norfolk hospital. The authorities have arrested and charged George Frazier Devon Wharton in connection with the shooting.

Relatives of the victims, described as amiable and likeable by those who knew them, expressed their devastation over the incident. The Indian community in the United States has been particularly affected, with many expressing their condolences and remembering the victims as beloved members of their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025