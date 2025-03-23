Tragic Drowning Incident in Periyar River: Father and Son Lost

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Ernakulam district as a 55-year-old man and his 7-year-old son drowned in the Periyar River near Malayattoor. The victims, identified as Ganga and his son Dharmik, were caught in a powerful undercurrent while bathing at the Vaishya bathing ghat.

Local residents acted swiftly in an attempt to save the duo, rescuing them and transporting them to a nearby private hospital. Tragically, their efforts were in vain, and both were declared dead upon arrival. The incident, which occurred around 4:30 pm, has left the community in mourning.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting an inquest proceeding. The deceased bodies will be released to their family after completing post-mortem examinations.

