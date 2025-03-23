Tragic Drowning Incident in Periyar River: Father and Son Lost
A 55-year-old man named Ganga and his son Dharmik, aged 7, tragically drowned while bathing in the Periyar River near Malayattoor, Ernakulam. Despite local rescue efforts and hospitalization, both succumbed. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an inquest proceeding, with post-mortem examinations pending.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Ernakulam district as a 55-year-old man and his 7-year-old son drowned in the Periyar River near Malayattoor. The victims, identified as Ganga and his son Dharmik, were caught in a powerful undercurrent while bathing at the Vaishya bathing ghat.
Local residents acted swiftly in an attempt to save the duo, rescuing them and transporting them to a nearby private hospital. Tragically, their efforts were in vain, and both were declared dead upon arrival. The incident, which occurred around 4:30 pm, has left the community in mourning.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting an inquest proceeding. The deceased bodies will be released to their family after completing post-mortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)