Tensions Mount: Shahi Jama Masjid's President Arrested Amid Controversial Survey Protests

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, was arrested following a protest-related violence. His bail plea was denied, and he was remanded for two days. Charges include rioting and obstructing public servants. The arrest has raised tensions, with police on high alert in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:43 IST
  • India

The president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, Zafar Ali, was detained by police on Sunday due to his connection to recent violence during protests against a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The November 24 incident has triggered heightened scrutiny and legal action.

Ali's bail plea was turned down by a Chandausi court, resulting in his detainment at Moradabad jail on a two-day remand. Additional charges, including rioting, obstructing public servants, and promoting enmity between different groups, have been filed against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The situation around the mosque remains tense, with increased police presence and surveillance measures in place. Meanwhile, Ali's brother claims his arrest was an attempt to prevent him from testifying before a judicial commission. The Uttar Pradesh government is probing the violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

