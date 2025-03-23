Tensions Mount: Shahi Jama Masjid's President Arrested Amid Controversial Survey Protests

The president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, Zafar Ali, was detained by police on Sunday due to his connection to recent violence during protests against a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The November 24 incident has triggered heightened scrutiny and legal action.

Ali's bail plea was turned down by a Chandausi court, resulting in his detainment at Moradabad jail on a two-day remand. Additional charges, including rioting, obstructing public servants, and promoting enmity between different groups, have been filed against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The situation around the mosque remains tense, with increased police presence and surveillance measures in place. Meanwhile, Ali's brother claims his arrest was an attempt to prevent him from testifying before a judicial commission. The Uttar Pradesh government is probing the violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)