Pak-Afghan Tensions: Governor Criticizes Inaction, Stressing Security Concerns

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has raised concerns about the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan. Speaking at a press conference, Kundi emphasized multiple unsuccessful attempts to address the issue with Afghan authorities, noting the use of U.S. weapons by militants.

Kundi highlighted ongoing security operations in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and addressed the province's deteriorating security. Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan remain strained due to allegations of inadequate Taliban cooperation and issues including trade and refugees.

Governor Kundi further criticized the PTI for its absence at a critical National Security Committee meeting, and addressed the looming deadline for Afghan refugee repatriation set by Pakistan. He pointed out the disparity in leniency towards Afghan refugees versus visa overstays for Pakistanis abroad.

