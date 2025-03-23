Left Menu

Pak-Afghan Tensions: Governor Criticizes Inaction, Stressing Security Concerns

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlights concerns over Afghan soil being used against Pakistan. He criticized the lack of action from Afghanistan regarding weapons used by militants. Talks between the two countries aim to address security, trade, and refugee issues amidst strained relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has raised concerns about the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan. Speaking at a press conference, Kundi emphasized multiple unsuccessful attempts to address the issue with Afghan authorities, noting the use of U.S. weapons by militants.

Kundi highlighted ongoing security operations in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and addressed the province's deteriorating security. Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan remain strained due to allegations of inadequate Taliban cooperation and issues including trade and refugees.

Governor Kundi further criticized the PTI for its absence at a critical National Security Committee meeting, and addressed the looming deadline for Afghan refugee repatriation set by Pakistan. He pointed out the disparity in leniency towards Afghan refugees versus visa overstays for Pakistanis abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

