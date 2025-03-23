Tragic Double Murder Shocks Bommuru Community
A 37-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were tragically stabbed to death in their home in Bommuru. Police are searching for a suspect, P Siva Kumar, who allegedly had a relationship with the daughter. The crime was discovered by the woman's brother.
A community in Bommuru is reeling after a mother and her teenage daughter were discovered stabbed to death in their home on Sunday. Law enforcement swiftly identified the victims as Mohammed Salma, 37, and her 17-year-old daughter.
Bodies were found in a pool of blood in their residential area of D-Block, Hukumpet. Police have named P Siva Kumar, 20, as a suspect, searching for him in connection with the brutal crime.
Kumar had reportedly been residing with the victims and had a relationship with the minor. The grim scene was uncovered by Salma's brother, who returned from work to the chilling discovery.
