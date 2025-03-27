Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Cuban Doctors Program

Marco Rubio criticized Cuba's medical programs in Jamaica for alleged labor exploitation, a claim denied by Caribbean leaders. Jamaican PM Andrew Holness defended the critical role of Cuban medics in Jamaica's healthcare system. Tensions escalate with U.S. visa threats against officials tied to these programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:08 IST
Marco Rubio

In a recent development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced concerns regarding Jamaica's engagement with Cuban doctors. He aims to better understand the program amid allegations of labor exploitation and human trafficking levied against officials involved, accusations that have been staunchly denied by Cuba and several Caribbean leaders.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a joint press conference with Rubio, emphasized the necessity of the Cuban medical personnel, given Jamaica's health worker deficit. He assured that these professionals are treated in accordance with Jamaican labor laws, benefiting like other workers, and disputed any negative characterization of the program's operation in Jamaica.

The controversy unfolds as Washington considers halting visas for officials linked to the Cuban programs, thereby straining diplomatic relations. This issue forms part of broader geopolitical tensions, including U.S. tariffs on Venezuelan oil imports, affecting smaller Caribbean nations that rely on both Cuban medical aid and oil supplies.

