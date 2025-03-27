Left Menu

Demolition of Bunkers Brings Hope for Peace in Kurram

In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the demolition of 932 bunkers is in progress under the Kohat peace agreement in Kurram district, following sectarian violence. With community and official support, efforts aim to ensure lasting peace. Sectarian unrest previously claimed 130 lives, intensifying local cooperation for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:09 IST
The demolition process of bunkers in Pakistan's Kurram district is proceeding under the Kohat peace agreement, addressing the aftermath of sectarian violence that claimed numerous lives.

Local administration, tribal elders, and law enforcement agencies are collaboratively ensuring the operation's success, with 932 bunkers dismantled to date.

This initiative seeks to maintain sustainable peace in a region previously burdened by intense sectarian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

