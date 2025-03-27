Brutal Murder Followed by Linked Attack Shocks Kerala District

A gruesome murder shook the district of Karunagappally in southern Kerala on Thursday morning, with local law enforcement uncovering chilling details of the crime scene.

The victim, identified as Santhosh from Thachayilmukku, was reportedly killed due to previous enmity, as he was involved in an earlier attempted murder case, police revealed.

In a shocking progression, a connected attack occurred in Ochira when a gang injured a young man named Aneer. Police are investigating links between this attack and the Karunagappally murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)