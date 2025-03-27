Left Menu

Brutal Murder Followed by Linked Attack Shocks Kerala District

A man named Santhosh was brutally murdered in the Karunagappally area of Kerala. Police suspect the murder to be fueled by past enmity, as Santhosh was involved in a prior attempted murder case. A subsequent attack in Ochira involving a young man named Aneer is believed to be connected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:31 IST
A gruesome murder shook the district of Karunagappally in southern Kerala on Thursday morning, with local law enforcement uncovering chilling details of the crime scene.

The victim, identified as Santhosh from Thachayilmukku, was reportedly killed due to previous enmity, as he was involved in an earlier attempted murder case, police revealed.

In a shocking progression, a connected attack occurred in Ochira when a gang injured a young man named Aneer. Police are investigating links between this attack and the Karunagappally murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

