Controversy Over Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death Sparks Investigation
APCC president YS Sharmila has alleged that Pastor Praveen Pagadala's death was a planned murder, not an accident, urging a fast-track investigation. The pastor was found dead near Rajahmundry, causing unrest among Christians in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has raised serious allegations surrounding the death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala, declaring it a 'meticulously planned murder' rather than a road accident.
Pagadala, who was a well-known Christian preacher in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was discovered dead on Tuesday morning near Rajahmundry. He was on his way to attend Christian conventions in Chagallu village.
The incident has incited distress among the Christian community in both Telugu states. Sharmila urged the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government to initiate a fast-track investigation, emphasizing the need for truth and offering condolences to Pagadala's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
