Left Menu

Controversy Over Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death Sparks Investigation

APCC president YS Sharmila has alleged that Pastor Praveen Pagadala's death was a planned murder, not an accident, urging a fast-track investigation. The pastor was found dead near Rajahmundry, causing unrest among Christians in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:15 IST
Controversy Over Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has raised serious allegations surrounding the death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala, declaring it a 'meticulously planned murder' rather than a road accident.

Pagadala, who was a well-known Christian preacher in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was discovered dead on Tuesday morning near Rajahmundry. He was on his way to attend Christian conventions in Chagallu village.

The incident has incited distress among the Christian community in both Telugu states. Sharmila urged the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government to initiate a fast-track investigation, emphasizing the need for truth and offering condolences to Pagadala's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025