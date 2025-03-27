Left Menu

Mumbai Scientist Injured in Dog Attack: Case Registered

Richa Kaushik-Arora, a scientist, was attacked by two dogs in Mumbai's Powai area. The incident left her with multiple injuries, necessitating nose reconstruction surgery. A case has been registered against the dog owner and his staff. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on March 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:51 IST
Mumbai Scientist Injured in Dog Attack: Case Registered
scientist
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old scientist, Richa Kaushik-Arora, was attacked by two dogs in Mumbai's Powai, sustaining serious injuries that required nose reconstruction surgery.

The dogs, a pitbull and a doberman, owned by Divesh Virk, were under the care of his driver and maid when the incident occurred. Police said the accident happened on March 22.

A case has been filed against Virk, his driver, and maid, as investigations continue. The victim was aided by her father-in-law and another resident who rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025