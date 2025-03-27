Mumbai Scientist Injured in Dog Attack: Case Registered
Richa Kaushik-Arora, a scientist, was attacked by two dogs in Mumbai's Powai area. The incident left her with multiple injuries, necessitating nose reconstruction surgery. A case has been registered against the dog owner and his staff. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on March 22.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old scientist, Richa Kaushik-Arora, was attacked by two dogs in Mumbai's Powai, sustaining serious injuries that required nose reconstruction surgery.
The dogs, a pitbull and a doberman, owned by Divesh Virk, were under the care of his driver and maid when the incident occurred. Police said the accident happened on March 22.
A case has been filed against Virk, his driver, and maid, as investigations continue. The victim was aided by her father-in-law and another resident who rushed her to the hospital for treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dog attack
- Mumbai
- scientist
- injury
- Powai
- police case
- nose surgery
- doberman
- pitbull
- Divesh Virk
Advertisement