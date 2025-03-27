Mumbai Scientist Injured in Dog Attack: Case Registered

A 37-year-old scientist, Richa Kaushik-Arora, was attacked by two dogs in Mumbai's Powai, sustaining serious injuries that required nose reconstruction surgery.

The dogs, a pitbull and a doberman, owned by Divesh Virk, were under the care of his driver and maid when the incident occurred. Police said the accident happened on March 22.

A case has been filed against Virk, his driver, and maid, as investigations continue. The victim was aided by her father-in-law and another resident who rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

