Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Plea in Jamia Violence Case

The Delhi High Court has asked the city police to respond to a plea by activist Sharjeel Imam, who is challenging the trial court's decision to frame charges against him in the 2019 Jamia violence case.

Justice Sanjeev Narula declined to pause the trial proceedings at this juncture, suggesting it will continue as planned.

The case, related to protests sparked by the Citizenship Amendment Act, involves charges under various legal provisions, with further proceedings scheduled for April 24.

