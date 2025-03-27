Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Plea in Jamia Violence Case

The Delhi High Court seeks a response from the city police on activist Sharjeel Imam's plea against charges in the 2019 Jamia violence case. The trial court identified Imam as a key conspirator. The case is linked to protests following the Citizenship Amendment Act, with further hearings set for April 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:52 IST
Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Plea in Jamia Violence Case
plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked the city police to respond to a plea by activist Sharjeel Imam, who is challenging the trial court's decision to frame charges against him in the 2019 Jamia violence case.

Justice Sanjeev Narula declined to pause the trial proceedings at this juncture, suggesting it will continue as planned.

The case, related to protests sparked by the Citizenship Amendment Act, involves charges under various legal provisions, with further proceedings scheduled for April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025