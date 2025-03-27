Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Plea in Jamia Violence Case
The Delhi High Court seeks a response from the city police on activist Sharjeel Imam's plea against charges in the 2019 Jamia violence case. The trial court identified Imam as a key conspirator. The case is linked to protests following the Citizenship Amendment Act, with further hearings set for April 24.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has asked the city police to respond to a plea by activist Sharjeel Imam, who is challenging the trial court's decision to frame charges against him in the 2019 Jamia violence case.
Justice Sanjeev Narula declined to pause the trial proceedings at this juncture, suggesting it will continue as planned.
The case, related to protests sparked by the Citizenship Amendment Act, involves charges under various legal provisions, with further proceedings scheduled for April 24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement