ECB Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cuts
The European Central Bank (ECB) may reduce borrowing costs if the current economic path continues, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks. Kazaks, also Latvia's central bank governor, noted that tariffs are contributing to economic uncertainty.
The European Central Bank (ECB) may consider further reducing borrowing costs if the present economic trends persist, as stated by Martins Kazaks, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, in an interview with Bloomberg News conducted on Thursday.
In his comments, Kazaks emphasized that tariffs are adding another layer of unpredictability to the economic landscape.
Kazaks, who serves as the Latvian central bank governor, highlighted the challenges facing the ECB amidst fluctuating economic conditions and international trade dynamics.
