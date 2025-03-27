Clash in Agra: Mob Attacks over Controversial Remarks on Rajput Hero

Agra police filed an FIR against a 'mob of hundreds' on Thursday following an attack on the residence of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman by alleged Karni Sena members. The attack, prompted by comments made by Suman about Rajput ruler Rana Sanga, has intensified discussions about historical narratives and their modern-day implications.

The FIR includes charges of rioting, robbery, house trespassing, and attempted murder, as reported by Suman's son, Ranjeet Suman, at Hariparwat Police Station. The violent protest, aimed to confront the comments about Rana Sanga, led to property damage, including vandalized cars and broken house windows, showcasing the volatile intersection between politics and cultural sentiments.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu asserted that the remarks dishonored a revered leader and called for an apology from Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Despite the unrest, Amu urged followers to maintain democratic protest methods and assured compensation for the damages, representing an ongoing struggle to balance dissent with order.

(With inputs from agencies.)