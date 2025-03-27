Left Menu

Clash in Agra: Mob Attacks over Controversial Remarks on Rajput Hero

An FIR was registered against an unidentified mob after an attack on Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence in Agra. The assault was allegedly by Karni Sena members reacting to Suman's remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga. The incident saw property damage and highlighted ongoing tensions over historical narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:03 IST
Clash in Agra: Mob Attacks over Controversial Remarks on Rajput Hero
Agra police filed an FIR against a 'mob of hundreds' on Thursday following an attack on the residence of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman by alleged Karni Sena members. The attack, prompted by comments made by Suman about Rajput ruler Rana Sanga, has intensified discussions about historical narratives and their modern-day implications.

The FIR includes charges of rioting, robbery, house trespassing, and attempted murder, as reported by Suman's son, Ranjeet Suman, at Hariparwat Police Station. The violent protest, aimed to confront the comments about Rana Sanga, led to property damage, including vandalized cars and broken house windows, showcasing the volatile intersection between politics and cultural sentiments.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu asserted that the remarks dishonored a revered leader and called for an apology from Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Despite the unrest, Amu urged followers to maintain democratic protest methods and assured compensation for the damages, representing an ongoing struggle to balance dissent with order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

